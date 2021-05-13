Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.49. 2,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $480.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.