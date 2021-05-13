Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48). Approximately 231,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 716,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

In other news, insider Keith Mansfield acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

