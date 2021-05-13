Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Insider Sells $1,455,420.72 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,002. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.32.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.