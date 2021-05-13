Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.47.

DLR stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,719. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

