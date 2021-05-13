Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.69.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 147,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,265. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 187.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.