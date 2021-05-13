Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $407.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,345,771 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

