DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $1,264,000.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

