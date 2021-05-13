Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Digitex has a market cap of $10.72 million and $3.10 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00088325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.06 or 0.01068797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00068494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00111753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00061105 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

