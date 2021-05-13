Digiwage (WAGE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $67,710.47 and $47.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

