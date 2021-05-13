Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $2.08. Dillard’s posted earnings per share of ($6.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDS opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

