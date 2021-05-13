Dimecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $4,019.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000131 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017723 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003027 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00238189 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

