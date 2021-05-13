Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Illinois Tool Works worth $243,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

NYSE:ITW opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.83.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.