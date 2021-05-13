Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,586 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $223,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL stock opened at $290.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 176.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

