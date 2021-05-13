Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $223.91 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Extra Space Storage worth $223,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

