Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $254.10 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Centene worth $254,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.