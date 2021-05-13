Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $261.32 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of Nucor worth $261,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Nucor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

NYSE NUE opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

