Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 250,198 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.24% of Steel Dynamics worth $252,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,375 shares of company stock worth $17,653,644. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

