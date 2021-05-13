Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,833 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Diodes worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,246 shares of company stock worth $19,257,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.