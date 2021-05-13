Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. Diodes has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,246 shares of company stock worth $19,257,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.