Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.
NASDAQ DIOD opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. Diodes has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02.
In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,246 shares of company stock worth $19,257,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.