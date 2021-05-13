Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,396.03

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,396.03 ($31.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,752 ($35.96). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,668 ($34.86), with a volume of 263,403 shares.

DPLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 61.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,750.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,396.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

