Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,396.03

May 13th, 2021


Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,396.03 ($31.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,752 ($35.96). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,668 ($34.86), with a volume of 263,403 shares.

DPLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 61.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,750.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,396.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

