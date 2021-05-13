DistX Market Cap Achieves $57,457.73 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, DistX has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $57,457.73 and approximately $645.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00080324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00599130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00234101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.02 or 0.01065781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.98 or 0.01178814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00035002 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

