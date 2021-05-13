Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 5,677 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.86. 79,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

