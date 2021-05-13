Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.72. 330,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $337.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

