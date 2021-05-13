Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $21.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.90. 11,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,760. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

