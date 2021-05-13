Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.33. The company had a trading volume of 120,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

