Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,264 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,553. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

