dKargo Price Hits $0.17 (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $138.25 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01023210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00068040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00110282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

