DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Tops $6.93 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. DMScript has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $642,690.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

