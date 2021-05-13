Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $766,000.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70. Docebo has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

