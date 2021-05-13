Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.21 and last traded at $47.33. Approximately 1,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Several analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,510,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

