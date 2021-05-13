DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises approximately 4.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $190.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.51. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,087 shares of company stock valued at $9,235,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.