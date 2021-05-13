DODO (DODO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47.12 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005931 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $320.29 million and $47.12 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00085750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.52 or 0.01039003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00067748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00111624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059874 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.