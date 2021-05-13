Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.40

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion and approximately $12.90 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.43 or 0.00633748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,582,999,369 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

