Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,618 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,801,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.