Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.13% of Dollar General worth $64,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.30. 44,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

