Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner Sells 3,538 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00.

DPZ traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.40. The stock had a trading volume of 594,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,410. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

