Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $1,120,496.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DPZ stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.40. The company had a trading volume of 594,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.