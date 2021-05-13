Donut Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Donut has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $168,158.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00583560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00232342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.73 or 0.01173734 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.01031755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

