DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.97

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.97 and last traded at $113.79, with a volume of 119147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.78.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $867,635,000.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

