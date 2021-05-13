DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,311.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 16% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $46,311.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00088360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.29 or 0.01060906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00067391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060577 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

