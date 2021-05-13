DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.41 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,051.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.97 or 0.02533360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00641212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00069385 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001789 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

