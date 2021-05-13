Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to $32.50

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $32.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

