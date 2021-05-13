Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$29.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DRM traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.71. 120,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,107. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$14.42 and a 52-week high of C$24.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

