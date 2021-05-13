Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Shares of CVE FLT traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.16. 683,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,795. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$243.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.