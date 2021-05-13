Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) PT Lowered to $1.75

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 328,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.01.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

