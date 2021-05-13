DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 169,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,607,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in DTE Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.