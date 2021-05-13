Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.07

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 12402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $5,020,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

