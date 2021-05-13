Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 million.

Duos Technologies Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Duos Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

