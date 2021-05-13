Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Shares of DUE opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -145.70. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 1 year high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

