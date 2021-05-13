Dusk Network Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $75.13 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

